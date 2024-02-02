Mumbai bomb scare: Police alert after unknown person warns of six bombs

Mumbai Police and other authorities in Mumbai are on alert after an unknown person contacted Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room and claimed that six bombs have been planted across the city, reported ANI. Efforts are underway to trace the message sender, said Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room receives a threat message from an unknown person. The message states that bombs have been placed at six locations across Mumbai. Mumbai police and other agencies are alert after the message. Efforts are underway to trace the message sender:… — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024 ×