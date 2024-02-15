Gyanvapi mosque: Allahabad HC reserves judgment on appeal against order allowing puja

The Allahabad High Court in India on Thursday (Feb 15) reserved its judgment on a plea filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee.

The plea challenged a district court order that recently allowed puja in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The masjid committee had approached the Supreme Court against a district judge's order, but the SC asked them to move to the Allahabad High Court.

In its order on January 31, the Varanasi court said that the Hindu devotees can now offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana', which was a restricted area inside the mosque.

The Gyanvapi Mosque is located in Varanasi, a holy city and one of the most popular tourist destinations in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

It was constructed by Aurangzeb in 1669 after demolishing an ancient temple of Lord Shiva, claims the Hindu side.

ASI survey of the site was launched after the Allahabad High Court upheld the Varanasi court order, stating that the survey was "necessary in the interest of justice".

After the court's order, the ASI carried out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex premises, located next to the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The main aim of the survey was to determine or not whether the mosque was constructed over a Hindu temple.

ASI's survey concluded that "there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure" at the site.