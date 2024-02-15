Kamal Haasan to contest in 2024 Lok Sabha election

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has entered the 2024 Lok Sabha election race. Haasan, who is the president of the political party Makkal Needhi Maim (MNM), will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabhas election either from Coimbatore or Chennai.

Earlier this week, Haasan's party was allotted the symbol of ''battery torch''. For the fourthcoming election, the actor will reportedly join hands with DMK and Congress. If reports are to be believed, he will contest as part of the INDIA bloc alliance.

Haasan made his foray into the political world in 2018, and his party has been quite active in Coimbatore in recent years. In 2021, he contested in the assembly election from Coimbatore South. Unfortunately, he lost to the BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan by a margin of 1,50 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, MNM candidate, Dr R. Mahendran fought from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat.

Sources have revealed that Coimbatore has been the first choice for Kamal, but he will not mind contesting in Lok Sabha elections from either of Chennai's North, South or Central constituencies.

Coimbatore seat is currently represented by CPI-M, while all three Chennai seats are from DMK. In 2021, he joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, the actor later clarified that he did that for United India as he urged not to mistake his participation for leaning towards a "party".

"...if I had this much sense of politics in the 1970s and there was Emergency, I would have walked the streets of Delhi. Please do not mistake this (my joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra) as my leaning towards a party; This was for a united India," Haasan said earlier.

Haasan's MNM made its debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha election with the same battery torch symbol. His party contested again in the 2021 Assembly elections.