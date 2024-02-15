'What a historic moment!!' Akshay Kumar on UAE's first Hindu temple; shares picture

On Wednesday (February 14), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the UAE's first Hindi temple in Abu Dhabi. To witness the historic occasion, several Bollywood celebrities attended the grand ceremony. Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actor Vivek Oberoi, and musician Shankar Mahadevan were among the Indian celebrities who attended the inauguration of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple in the UAE.

Hours after attending the ceremony, Akshay Kumar shared a beautiful picture of the temple. He wrote, “Blessed to be a part of the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple at Abu Dhabi. What a historic moment!! (sic).”



For the ceremony, Akshay was dressed in an ivory kurta-pyjama. After the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple, Grammy-winning singer Shankar Mahadevan said that the ''dream had come true.''

He told ANI, “Epic event that's happened here in Abu Dhabi. Something that I think we can only dream of and dream has come true. A beautiful mandir has come up over here. And today was the inauguration at the hands of our prime minister. And it is such a beautiful temple and it's really great of the UAE government also to join hands with our culture. We have such a historical happening today.''



PM Modi inaugurated the grand temple in the presence of the UAE’s President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The temple is constructed on 27 acres of land.