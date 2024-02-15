Sharon Stone reveals she was so famous in 1990s that police hid her during OJ Simpson car chase

Sharon Stone’s popularity skyrocketed after her Basic Instinct film in the mid-1990s and she’s now opening up about what that kind of fame does to you in your everyday life.

"It was bad being famous": Sharon Stone

In an interview with InStyle, Sharon Stone remembered it was bad being that famous at that time. It was so wild, she remembers, that the police had to force her to hide during the infamous 1994 OJ Simpson car chase.

In the interview, she revealed that at the time, the Los Angeles Police Department “dispatched a squad to find Stone at home and tell her she had 10 minutes to pack a suitcase” amid the car chase because “she was being moved to a hotel for her own protection.”

One LAPD officer told her at the time that “he’s dangerous”, “and we don’t know how dangerous, and we don’t know what this is.”

“While O.J. was driving up and down the fucking freeway,” she was moved into a hotel where one officer stood near reception and another kept watch at her door to make sure OJ Simpson would not target her.

You’d think that all this happened because Stone had some connection with Simpson but there was none. But since her life was so chaotic because of Basic Instinct fame that she didn’t even question the police why she should go into hiding. “The police were like, ‘Find a secure house behind a gate,’” Stone remembered.

She added, “It’s very expensive to be famous. You go out to dinner, and there’s 15 people at the table, and who gets the check? You get the $3,000 dinner check every single time.”

