BAFTA 2024: David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba join as award presenters

BAFTA 2024 promises to be a starry affair. The British Academy has roped in the likes of David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, Dua Lipa, Idris Elba, Hugh Grant and Gillian Anderson as award presenters.

BAFTA award presenters

Among other presenters are Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar Jones, Daryl McCormack, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim and Taylor Russell.

The British Academy also announced that it will have Hannah Waddingham perform a musical number. This will follow on the Ted Lasso star’s Apple TV+ Christmas special Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.

“It is a privilege to welcome so many nominees to the BAFTA Film Awards this Sunday, representing some of the best onscreen and behind-the-screen creative talent working in film today who have provided audiences worldwide with an incredible year of film. It is a joy to bring these 38 remarkable films and the teams that made them to public attention,” Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, said in a statement.

Big awards and when to watch BAFTAs

Among the big awards of the night, June Givanni will receive an outstanding British contribution to cinema award at the February 18 awards show. Samantha Morton, the British actor known for her work in films like The Whale and Fantastic Beasts, will receive the BAFTA Fellowship, the award show organiser’s highest honour.