Michael Jackson biopic first look: Late singer’s nephew recreates his iconic Dangerous Tour

Get ready to sway as we have more information on Michael Jackson biopic. Makers teased the first look of the film with Jackson’s nephew starring in the leading role. The first look from the film shows his nephew, Jaafar Jackson recreate his look from the iconic Dangerous Tour that happened in 1992-93.

Jaafar Jackson to play Michael Jackson in biopic

Jaafar can be seen recreating Michael’s look from the tour, which happened to be one of the late singer’s most iconic outfits of all time. The white vest paired with white shirt with all buttons open and his hair swaying as he sings to an energetic crowd, was something that all Michael Jackson fans recognise.

That look is called “Man in the Mirror” look. It was taken by photographer Kevin Mazur, who photographed Jackson throughout his career and during his This Is It rehearsals.

Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, plays the King of Pop in the biopic. The biopic film is called Michael and is slated to release in theatres on April 18, 2025. The film is now in production.

On the first look released by the makers, producer Graham King commented on what the audiences can expect from the film. He said, “With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael. He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could.”

Michael biopic to show what a brilliant but complicated man he was

According to the official logline of the film: “The movie will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Michael’s cast includes Colman Domingo as father Joe Jackson, Nia Long as mother Katherine Jackson, Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael and Miles Teller as lawyer John Branca.