Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki gets OTT release date; details inside

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is now streaming on OTT. Bollywood’s King Khan’s latest film is streaming on Netflix from today after the superstar teased he has something exciting for his fans on the occasion of Valentine’s Day on February 14.

In his Valentine's Day post, the man, who is famous for his romantic films, and most easily called the best Bollywood co-star to romance on screen said, “Today, on February 14, I, your eternal Valentine, am here to tell you that something very special is going to happen on Netflix. See you soon.”

What is Dunki about?

Meanwhile, drawn from real-life stories, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film offers a unique perspective on the complexities of immigration.

On the announcement, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Dunki is a special film and one that is very close to my heart. We are grateful that we can share this beautiful story with audiences around the world via Netflix. The film is a rollercoaster ride of emotions and I hope this extraordinary journey of a group of friends wins hearts globally’’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) × The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar, alongside a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

The film is presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Dunki is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. It is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

Dunki is streaming on Netflix.

Shah Rukh Khan had a hit 2023