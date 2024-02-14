Shah Rukh Khan teases Valentine's Day surprise for fans. What is it, ask netizens?

It’s Valentine’s Day and Bollywood’s King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan released a special video on the occasion for his fans as he teased that he had something new to offer. In a video in association with Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan said that today something exciting will drop on the OTT platform.

The man, who is famous for his romantic films, and most easily called the best Bollywood co-star to romance on screen said, “Today, on February 14, I, your eternal Valentine, am here to tell you that something very special is going to happen on Netflix. See you soon.”

Shah Rukh Khan had a fabulous year at films in 2023

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film did decent business at the box office and was his third of the year 2023. He kickstarted 2023 with Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone which was a massive hit and woke Hindi cinema from its slumber as 2022 saw meagre business at the theatres.

Then Shah Rukh Khan delivered another massive hit with Atlee’s Jawan in which he played a dual role of father and son. The film cemented his comeback and how. Dunki was his third film and earned him critical acclaim as well as box office numbers.