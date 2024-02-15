Sonia Gandhi pens emotional letter, reveals why she won't contest Indian general elections

Sonia Gandhi, the former president of the Indian National Congress, wrote an emotional letter dated Wednesday (Feb 14) to the voters of her Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh state.

Amid speculations, Gandhi revealed in the letter that due to health and age issues, she will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli - a constituency she has represented since 2004.

In the letter, which was in Hindi, she told the voters, "I am proud to say that whatever I am today, I am because of you and I have always done my best to honour your trust. Now on account of health and age issues, I will not contest the next Lok Sabha election."

In a veiled reference, the 77-year-old hinted that the parry might field another member of the Gandhi family.

And amid speculations that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might contest upcoming polls from Rae Bareli, Sonia's letter read: "I know that you will stand by me and my family in future, just as you have in the past."

This comes a day after the Congress party nominated Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders Ajay Maken and Abhishek Singhvi for the Rajya Sabha election to be held on February 27.

Gandhi, who was accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra besides former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, filed her nomination papers in Jaipur.

The 77-year-old former Congress president is set to enter the Upper House for the first time from Rajasthan. Gandhi will fill the seat that will fall vacant in April after former prime minister Manmohan Sigh completes his Rajya Sabha tenure.