Sandeshkhali: Section 144 imposed again despite Calcutta HC order in trouble-hit areas

The situation remains tense in the violence-hit Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district where the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have come under the scanner for allegations of 'systemic gang rape' and sexual exploitation of the women.

The authorities on Tuesday (Feb 13) night imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at 19 places in the violence-hit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

The decision by North 24 Parganas district administration came after the single-judge bench of Calcutta High Court, earlier in the day, scrapped the order imposing restrictions under Section 144. Under the law, a gathering of four or more people in the specified area is prohibited. It is imposed in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger

However, the court had granted liberty to the state authorities to seek a prohibition order in the “exact area of disturbance”.

The bench of Justice Jay Sengupta also ordered the deployment of additional armed police personnel in Sandeshkhali where a clash broke out on Tuesday between police and BJP workers.

The West Bengal police has called the sexual exploitation allegations “wilful misinformation”. On Wednesday (Feb 14) night, the police took to soicla media to claim, “no allegations of sexual torture of women" had been received so far.

While the police said no complaint of sexual assault or molestation had been received, some of the victims said they had kept silent out of fear.

“What do you call summoning us at 10 pm under the pretext of a meeting? Touching us whenever they like and wherever they like, pulling our saree? I went through that so many times and I am not alone," one of the women, in her 20s who was molested told the newspaper The Indian Express.

“You must understand how hard it is to speak up even now. But we did. Because Sheikh Shahjahan is absconding and TMC leaders are on the backfoot," said another, referring to TMC leader who has been on the run ever since the Enforcement Directorate raided his home last month.

Sumit Kumar, DIG, Barasat Range said a special team had been formed to speak to the women and investigate any complaints in connection with rape, sexual assault or molestation.