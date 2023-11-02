Gwalior, Kozhikode joined UNESCO's list of creative cities

Two Indian cities, Gwalior and Kozhikode are added to the prestigious list of UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN). The cities featured among other 55 new cities from around the world were added to the list on Tuesday.

The 55 cities joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network on World Cities Day, which was observed on Oct 31.

Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior made the cut in the ‘Music’ category, while Kerala’s Kozhikode has earned its place in the list in the ‘Literature’ category.

These new cities were acknowledged for "their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity as part of their development strategies, and displaying innovative practices in human-centred urban planning", the world body said in a statement.

The other cities in UNESCO’s list included- Bukhara for Crafts and Folk Art, Casablanca for Media Arts, Kathmandu for Film, Rio de Janeiro for Literature, and Ulaanbaatar for Crafts and Folk Art among other 55 cities.

With the latest addition of new 55 cities, the UCCN count has now reached 350.

"The cities in our Creative Cities Network are leading the way when it comes to enhancing access to culture and galvanizing the power of creativity for urban resilience and development," Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Celebrations in cities over UNESCO's recognition

UNESCO’s announcement was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Culture Minister G Kishen Reddy on Tuesday.

Celebrations broke out in Kozhikode, where the city mayor Beena Philip said the recognition was a result of the relentless effort of the city’s people, writers, journalists and local libraries. She said Kozhikode carried the distinction of being home to over 500 public libraries.

Gwalior on the other hand is home to Gwalior Gharana, which has one of the best music maestros like Baiju Bawra and Tansen. The city has become a popular destination for learning Indian classical music from musicians in the Guru-Shishya Parampara.

The recognition by UNESCO will help in boosting tourism in the two Indian cities.