Three dead, 18 missing after boat turns turtle in India’s Bihar

A boat carrying more than 25 people capsized in India’s eastern Bihar state on Wednesday (Nov 1) evening, in which three people died, while 18 others are believed to be missing.

This is the second major boat tragedy that has taken place in the state.

The incident took place in Saran district’s Saryu River near Matiyar Ghat, near the Uttar Pradesh border.

Nine people managed to swim to safety, while two women were fished out from the water. Officials are still looking for the missing persons.

“The incident took place around 6.30 pm (local time) when a boat carrying 18 people drowned in Saryu River near Matiyar Ghat in Manjhi block," Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir told PTI news agency.

"A rescue operation has been launched and we are trying to identify the deceased," he said, adding further probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Boat carrying people way beyond its capacity

Though what led to the boat tragedy is still uncertain, Samir said that the preliminary probe indicated that the people moved to one side of the boat, causing it to turn over.

The official said the search operation will continue on Thursday.

This is the second major boat tragedy in a month in the state. On September 14, more than 15 children were feared drowned after a boat carrying them capsized in the Bagmati River in Muzaffarpur district.

The incident took place when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was in the district to review the progress of several ongoing projects.