Indian-origin student stabbed in US' Indiana; in critical condition with '0-5%' chances of survival

A 24-year-old Indian-origin student, Varun, was critically stabbed with a knife at a public gym in Valparaiso, Indiana.

The incident occurred on Sunday (Oct 29) morning, and the authorities are currently investigating the motives behind the attack.

The assailant

A NWIU Times report has identified the attacker as 24-year-old Jordan Andrad, who has been detained by the police.

The attacker, Andrad, has been arrested and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

As per the charging document, upon arrest, Andrade told the police that he had requested a massage at the gym on the morning of the incident.

Upon entering the massage room, he encountered the other man (Varun), whom he described as "a little weird" and potentially threatening.

Andrade claimed that he reacted the "right way" in response to the perceived threat.

The police reported that "Andrade then described (Varun) as a threat to him, so he 'just reacted'."

Injuries and treatment

Varun has sustained a severe injury to his temple and was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital for urgent medical treatment. The report stated that he was given a slim chance of survival, ranging from "zero to five per cent". Following the violent assault, his condition is said to be serious.

(With inputs from agencies)