Rapper Shubh slammed for wearing hoodie that mocked Indira Gandhi's assassination

Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubhneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh, is back in the news after he allegedly sported a hoodie that mocked the assassination of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards. The event that had severe repercussions in India and worldwide shook the world at the time when her bodyguards, two Sikh men opened fire on her and she died following the shocking episode.

What is the controversy about?

At a concert, Shubh was allegedly seen sporting a black coloured hoodie that showed the map of Punjab, asking for freedom, as Sikh men murder Indira Gandhi in the foreground of the picture. A picture and a video from the concert that took place in London is now going viral as one pro-Khalistani handle named SherePanjabUK, shared the same on social media. They captioned the video, "Panjabi Artist Shubh holding a hoodie of an illustration that shows Indian PM Indira Gandhi (aka maimuna begum) being greeted by Shaheed Bhai Satwant Singh and Shaheed Bhai Beant Singh #NeverForget84."

Reportedly, the video is from Shubh's Sunday night concert which was held in London.

Shubh receives severe backlash

The singer received severe backlash after the alleged video went viral. Reports, however, suggest that the hoodie which he wore did not have Indira Gandhi’s assassination caricature on it but only a map of Punjab.

Soon after the video went viral, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut condemned the act and called it a “cowardly killing of an old woman". She slammed Shubh and wrote that he should be ashamed for glorifying the attack on an elderly lady "who was disarmed and unaware". Celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviours.

When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones were suppose to protect then it’s a shameful act of cowardice not… https://t.co/GMqGjPeJQu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2023 × This is not Shubh’s first tryst with scandals as he was earlier accused of supporting Khalistani separatists when Canada accused India of killing Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the Canadian province of British Columbia nearly two months ago. Ever since then, the diplomatic ties have worsened between the two countries.

