/Gulmarg Gondola operations restart after a month

Srinagar: After nearly a month of suspension, the Gulmarg Gondola has once again begun operations, bringing relief to tourists and a much-needed boost to Kashmir’s tourism sector. Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, formally reopened the Gulmarg Gondola after it remained shut for nearly a month due to a technical glitch.

The reopening of the world-famous cable car service has revived enthusiasm among visitors at Gulmarg, one of North Kashmir’s premier tourist destinations in the Baramulla district. With operations restored, the attraction once again offers tourists sweeping views of the Himalayan landscape that have made it a centrepiece of Kashmir’s travel experience.

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“Based on the interim report and the inspection of repair work, and after certifying the services, we have decided to resume operations of the gondola after a month. The damaged box was replaced within five days, but we were not in a hurry,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said.

Tourists expressed happiness and relief over the resumption of services, noting that the gondola ride is an essential part of any visit to Gulmarg. “We are very happy that the gondola has reopened after one month. Visiting Gulmarg feels complete only after experiencing the gondola ride,” said Palak Chaudhary, a tourist.

The month-long suspension had affected tourist movement in the region and raised concerns among local businesses, including hoteliers, tour guides, and shopkeepers, many of whom depend heavily on tourism for their livelihoods.

With the service now back in operation, tourism stakeholders are optimistic about a rise in visitor arrivals in the coming days. They hope the reopening will provide a renewed boost to the local economy and further strengthen Gulmarg’s position as one of Kashmir’s most sought-after travel destinations.