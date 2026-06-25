/Jaishankar outlines five-point plan for cooperation in a fragmented world

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity in South Korea, said that the fragmented world order had become a reality, but it is not necessarily a negative development, he argued that it implies "less domination, more space and greater democratisation", while acknowledging that it poses risks to efficiency, stability and security.

“The Forum is discussing a fragmented world as a problem and reinventing cooperation as a solution. I agree with both the diagnosis and the treatment,” said Jaishankar.

"Challenges confronting the world may be manifestly global, but the responses are definitely more national," he said. He argued without explicitly targeting any nation that there were "double standards," on terrorism in the world, while climate action has often been marked by "empty promises." He further made vague remarks that some “established power” is struggling with the competitiveness of its decline and turning the economy into a “zero-sum" game.

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He pointed out two sets of forces pulling the global economy: one is the economic integration, supply chains, technology deployment and talent mobility binds the nations together, while growing weaponisation of financial strength, market access, and production capabilities, with technology rivalry, are drifting the nations away.

Jaishankar proposed a five-point framework for reinventing cooperation in the fragmented scenario- “Empower Global South with opportunities, limit hostage-taking in the economic domain, strengthen cooperation among influential nations, reform multilateral institutions and uphold international law."

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on an official two-day diplomatic visit to South Korea as the second leg of his East Asian foreign tour, following a trip to Mongolia. He was delivering the primary keynote address in the forum after a bilateral meeting with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun. He concluded by saying that "the world must take more control over its own future," urging deeper India-South Korea bilateral ties.