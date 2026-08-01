Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Govt slashes 19kg commercial LPG cylinder prices by over Rs 200 in Delhi, Kolkata | Check prices

Govt slashes 19kg commercial LPG cylinder prices by over Rs 200 in Delhi, Kolkata | Check prices

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 10:59 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 10:59 IST
Govt slashes 19kg commercial LPG cylinder prices by over Rs 200 in Delhi, Kolkata | Check prices

Representative image. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Both commercial and domestic cooking gas consumers had earlier faced repeated price increases as global LPG markets were affected by supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a significant move, the central government on Thursday (July 30) reduced the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by over Rs 200 in Delhi and Kolkata to provide relief to restaurants, hotels, and other businesses. The reduced price has come into effect from Saturday (August 1).


Commercial LPG cylinder prices for the 19 kg variant have dropped by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata. Following this revision, commercial cylinders will now cost Rs 2,728 in Delhi and Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata starting Thursday. However, prices for domestic LPG cylinders used by households remain unchanged, according to several reports.


This marks the second reduction in commercial LPG prices, following a series of sharp hikes in recent months, with the first cut occurring in July. Both commercial and domestic cooking gas consumers had earlier faced repeated price increases as global LPG markets were affected by supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: 360-degree cameras and more: Ayodhya Ram Temple starts video-recording every donation amid donation theft, embezzlement probe

Escalating geopolitical tensions

The recent reduction comes after a price cut announced on July 1, when oil marketing companies reduced the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 183.50, bringing the retail price in Delhi down to Rs 2,930 per cylinder. Similarly, the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder was cut by Rs 13, reducing the retail price in Delhi to Rs 808.50.

Trending Stories


In June, oil marketing companies raised the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 29, pushing the retail rate in Delhi up to Rs 942 from Rs 913. This followed an earlier hike on March 7, when oil companies increased domestic LPG prices by Rs 60 per cylinder, attributing the rise to disruptions in global energy markets stemming from the conflict in West Asia.


Commercial LPG rates saw a similar upward revision in April, with oil marketing companies raising 19-kg commercial cylinder prices by Rs 195.50 across metro cities amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the region. That revision brought retail prices to Rs 2,208 in Kolkata, Rs 2,031 in Mumbai, and Rs 2,246.50 in Chennai.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics