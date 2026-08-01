/Govt slashes 19kg commercial LPG cylinder prices by over Rs 200 in Delhi, Kolkata | Check prices

In a significant move, the central government on Thursday (July 30) reduced the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by over Rs 200 in Delhi and Kolkata to provide relief to restaurants, hotels, and other businesses. The reduced price has come into effect from Saturday (August 1).



Commercial LPG cylinder prices for the 19 kg variant have dropped by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata. Following this revision, commercial cylinders will now cost Rs 2,728 in Delhi and Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata starting Thursday. However, prices for domestic LPG cylinders used by households remain unchanged, according to several reports.



This marks the second reduction in commercial LPG prices, following a series of sharp hikes in recent months, with the first cut occurring in July. Both commercial and domestic cooking gas consumers had earlier faced repeated price increases as global LPG markets were affected by supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

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The recent reduction comes after a price cut announced on July 1, when oil marketing companies reduced the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 183.50, bringing the retail price in Delhi down to Rs 2,930 per cylinder. Similarly, the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder was cut by Rs 13, reducing the retail price in Delhi to Rs 808.50.



In June, oil marketing companies raised the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 29, pushing the retail rate in Delhi up to Rs 942 from Rs 913. This followed an earlier hike on March 7, when oil companies increased domestic LPG prices by Rs 60 per cylinder, attributing the rise to disruptions in global energy markets stemming from the conflict in West Asia.