Govt raises concerns over age limit following birth of Sidhu Moose Wala's sibling through IVF

The government has raised concerns about the age restriction for undergoing IVF treatment following the recent birth of a second child to the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's parents.

Balkaur Singh, the singer's father, alleges that he has been subjected to harassment by the district administration for documentation related to the newborn.

On March 17, the couple welcomed their new child, nearly two years after the tragic death of their singer son. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Charan Kaur, aged 58, had undergone IVF treatment to conceive the child.

In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday (March 19), Balkaur Singh appealed to the administration to allow the medical treatment process to proceed uninterrupted.

He expressed frustration over the persistent demands for documentation regarding the child, assuring authorities that he would provide all necessary legal documents whenever required.

The Union health ministry recently requested a report from the Punjab government regarding Charan Kaur's IVF treatment, highlighting that the acceptable age range for such procedures is between 21 and 50 years, as per Section 21(g)(i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021.

Confirming the news, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Punjab tweeted on Wednesday (March 20) that "Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann always respects the sentiments & dignity of Punjabis, it's the Central Govt that has asked for the documents".

Balkaur Singh had also announced the birth of his second son on Instagram last week, sharing a photo of the newborn and confirming the family's good health. This joyous occasion comes amidst the mourning of their elder son, Sidhu Moose Wala, who tragically lost his life in a shooting incident in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.