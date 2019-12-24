Government approves Chief of Defence Staff post, single-point military adviser to government

Central Government on Tuesday approved the creation of a chief of defence staff (CDS), who will be the single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999.

"Government has approved the creation of post of Chief of Defence Staff. The officer to be appointed as Chief of Defence Staff will be a four star General and will also head the Department of military affairs," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a press conference.

According to the Government Sources the Armed forces will fall under ambit of Department of Military Affairs which will have appropriate expertise to manage military affairs. Chief of Defence Staff will head it.

The Department of Military Affairs will have appropriate mix of civilian and military officers.

The department of military affairs under the Chief of Defence Staff will facilitate restructuring of military commands for optimal utilization of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/ theatre commands.

Chief of Defence Staff will also have a second role, will be the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. In this role, the CDS will be supported by the Integrated Defence Staff.

Earlier in the morning the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved creation of post of Chief of Defence Staff.

The first recommendation for creating the post was made after the 1999 Kargil War.

The officer appointed for the post of Chief of Defence Staff is expected to be responsible for creating synergy in operations and finances for the armed forces.

The CDS is expected to be the main point of contact between the armed forces and the government on the issues related to the armed forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the creation of the new office of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on August 15 in his Independence Day speech.

