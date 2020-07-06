Government confirms what WION told you 10 days ago - China moves troops back from Galwan Valley

India has confirmed that disengagement has started by Chinese at the Line of actual control at 3 locations — Galwan, Hot springs and Gogra. WION had broken the story 10 days ago on June 24 that disengagement has started with Chinese troops moving away from the 3 locations.



Sources said, “Rearward movement of vehicles of PLA seen at General area Galwan, Hotsprings & Gogra."

At Galwan, Chinese troops have been seen moving away 1-2 Km away with tents being removed by them.

"Disengagement with PLA has started as per agreed terms in the Corps Commander's meeting", sources added.

Both militaries had talks on June 6, June 22 and June 30 on disengagement modalities. It is after June 22, thinning of troops was seen. The June 22 talks lasted for 11 hours while June 30 lasted for 12 hours.

Since early May 2020, the Chinese side has been hindering India's normal patrolling pattern the LAC area in Ladakh.

In Mid-May, the Chinese side attempted to transgress the LAC in other areas of the Western Sector of the India-China border areas and this was met with an appropriate response by Indian forces.