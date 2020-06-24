India-China standoff: Disengagement begins at LAC's three flash points

The disengagement agreed upon between India and China on how to resolve the stand-off at three points in East Ladakh has begun on Wednesday by the withdrawal of Chinese troops from Indian territory.

The flashpoints to be discussed include Galwan valley's Patrol point 14, 15 and 17A, Hot springs and Pangong Tso, Finger 4. Sources told that Chinese troops have gone back 500 metres in all the 3 flashpoint areas.

Patrol Point 14 in Galwan which saw the India China clashes on June 15, the Chinese troops have been seen moving back to their rear position up to 20 km on the Chinese side of LAC.

Also read: New satellite images show Chinese military build-up and activity along Galwan valley

Sources told WION, the Indian side is cautiously observing Chinese moves and the situation will be verified on the ground over a period of time.

Following the marathon 11 hours talks between Indian and Chinese forces on Monday, both have arrived at a "mutual consensus" on disengagement. Corps Commander level talks on Monday at Moldo was to chalk out the differences on the ground in the aftermath of 15 June face-off, that saw casualties on both sides.

Also read: Amid talks with India, China again claims 'sovereignty over Galwan Valley'

During the meeting, modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and it will be taken forward by both the sides.

On June 1 also both forces of both countries meeting and arriving at disengagement consensus. While some disengagement did happen, the 15th June violent faceoff in galwan happened after the Chinese side "sought to erect structures just across the LAC" and "unilaterally attempted to change the status quo there", India had said. The face-off saw casualties on both sides. Since June 1, both sides have had around 8 rounds of military talks to defuse the situation.

Since early May 2020, the Chinese side has been hindering India's normal patrolling pattern the LAC area in Ladakh. In Mid-May, the Chinese side attempted to transgress the LAC in other areas of the Western Sector of the India-China border areas and this was met with an appropriate response by Indian forces.

