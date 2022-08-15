Google launches a doodle to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day anniversary

To commemorate India's 75th Independence Day anniversary, Google on Monday launched a specialized doodle on its home search page. The doodle has been created by Neethi, a Kerala-based guest artist and shows India's historic day by interlinking it with kite flying, which has become a customary event associated with the day.

Speaking about the doodle GIF, Nithi stated that kite flying has been one of the finest memories of individuals who have celebrated Indian Independence Day over the years.

When quizzed if his artwork drew inspiration from anything, in particular, Neethi added:

"Kites are also an outlet for artistic expression- many of them carry trendy motifs or even social messages. I have drawn kites depicting our national colours, a message of love and commemorating the 75 years of Indian independence. They fly as high as skyscrapers, birds and I'd like to believe the sun!"

However, there is more to it. After clicking on the doodle, a user can click on the small kite thumbnail on the top left of their screen. Upon clicking, one can see small kites appear on the screen and wherever the user clicks, more kites are added.

Kite flying history and its significance

It is believed that freedom fighters used to fly kites with anti-colonial slogans as a mark of protest against the Britishers.

However, on August 15, 1947, India earned its long-fought independence from British domination after more than 200 years. And since then, the message surrounding kite flying has evolved.

Kite flying nowadays is a tradition of sorts in India on Independence Day. As soon as the sun rises, most individuals take to their terraces and fly the kites, often engaging in kite fights with their friends and strangers. The activity continues late into the evening with many launching light lamps in the night as well to bring curtains on an eventful day.

US President wishes India

The Government of India has been celebrating the 75th anniversary with some fervour, having announced a nationwide 'Har-Ghar Tiranga' (Every household to have the tricolour) movement.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in the capital city of New Delhi.

Moreover, US President Joe Biden also congratulated India on its Independence Day anniversary by stating:

"As people around the world, including nearly four million proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence."

"India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity." the US Prez further added.

(With inputs from agencies)



