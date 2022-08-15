Biden wishes India on its 75th Independence day anniversary; calls it an indispensable partner

US President Joe Biden on Sunday released a statement congratulating India for celebrating its 75th Independence day anniversary. Calling both US and India great democracies and indispensable partners, Biden added that together they could address the challenges around the world.

The White House released Biden's statements where he wished Indians around the world and evoked Mahatma Gandhi's message:

"As people around the world, including nearly four million proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence." ×

The US President further added that India's 75th Independence anniversary also marked 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two 'great' democracies.

The Democrat leader, who is yet to visit India ever since winning the Presidential elections also added that both countries' partnership was grounded in a shared commitment to the rule of law.

"India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity."

Biden further added that the 'vibrant Indian-American community in the United States' had made the US a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger Nation.

"I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world." Biden signed off by saying.

India's Independence Day

On August 15, 1947, India earned its long-fought independence from British domination after more than 200 years. The Government of India has been celebrating the 75th anniversary with some fervour, having announced a nationwide 'Har-Ghar Tiranga' (Every household to have the tricolour) movement.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in the capital city of New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

