In pics| Indian monuments and govt buildings lit up to celebrate 75 years of Independence 

Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 01:52 PM(IST)

As part of India’s Independence Day celebrations, Indians will come together on August 15, 2022, to celebrate 75 years of freedom. Military bands will give performances, citizens will sing and dance to different patriotic songs, and hoist the national flag to remember the sacrifices made by the Indian freedom fighters. 

Different Indian monuments and buildings were seen illuminated in colours marking the grand celebration. Indians all are set to mark the celebrations. 

Scroll below to see the pictures: 

 

Humayun Tomb

The 16th-century Mughal monument Humayun’s tomb is lighted up with India’s national flag colours in New Delhi, the national capital.

(Photograph:AFP)

Indian Presidential Palace

In the picture above, the Indian Presidential Palace and other government buildings are seen illuminated in the colours, in New Delhi as part of India’s freedom celebrations. 

(Photograph:AFP)

75 years of freedom

Prior to the country’s 75th Independence Day celebration, the picture above shows a picture of Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Safdarjung Tomb

In the picture above, Safdarjung Tomb, a sandstone marble mausoleum, is visible lit in tricolours in preparation of the Indian flag in preparation for India’s 75th Independence Day. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Hampi

In this photograph taken on August 8, 2022, stone temples and a monument (R) part of the Hampi UNESCO World Heritage site are seen illuminated with the colours of the Indian flag as part of the country's 75th Indian Independence Day celebrations, in Hampi, AFP reported.

(Photograph:AFP)

Chatrapati Shivaji Railway Terminus 

The Chatrapati Shivaji Railway Terminus in Mumbai is seen lit up with the colours of the Indian national flag.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Vidhana Soudha

Pedestrians walk in front of the Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka's state legislature building, illuminated in the colours of Indian flag as part of the country's 75th Indian Independence celebrations in Bangalore, AFP reported.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Allahbad High court

People take pictures in front of the Allahabad High court lit up with India's national flag colours as a part of celebrations ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day, AFP reported.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

