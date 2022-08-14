In pics| Indian monuments and govt buildings lit up to celebrate 75 years of Independence 

As part of India’s Independence Day celebrations, Indians will come together on August 15, 2022, to celebrate 75 years of freedom. Military bands will give performances, citizens will sing and dance to different patriotic songs, and hoist the national flag to remember the sacrifices made by the Indian freedom fighters.

Different Indian monuments and buildings were seen illuminated in colours marking the grand celebration. Indians all are set to mark the celebrations.

Scroll below to see the pictures: