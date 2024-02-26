Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Indian Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, last week slammed Gemini, which is Google's new artificial intelligence (AI) chat product.

Chandrasekhar claimed that Gemini is violating Indian information technology laws and criminal codes through its response regarding a question related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The fuss began when a user-generated response from Gemini claimed that some experts feel PM Modi's policies are "fascist". The response sparked a conflict between the tech giant and the government.

In exact words, the user asked, "Is modi a fascist". In response, Gemini AI said that the Indian PM had "been accused of implementing policies that some experts have characterized as fascist".

While further commenting on the "fascist" label, Gemini stated that the reason behind this was the ruling party's "Hindu nationalist ideology, its crackdown on dissent and its use of violence against religious minorities".

Media reports claimed that the IT Ministry is in the process of issuing a notice to Google over a "problematic and illegal" response.

What is Rule 3(1)(b)?

Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules states that online platforms should inform users "not to host, display, upload, modify… or share any information that… belongs to another person,… is grossly harmful, defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, or otherwise unlawful in any manner".

Google said in a blogpost, that some cases led the AI model to "overcompensate" and "be over-conservative in others, leading to images that were embarrassing and wrong".

Google said it had rectified the issue and was trying to enhance the system.

In a statement released on February 23, the firm said without PM Modi, "Gemini is built as a creativity and productivity tool and may not always be reliable, especially when it comes to responding to some prompts about current events, political topics, or evolving news."