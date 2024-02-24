Apple initiates testing phase for 'Ask', AI tool comparable to ChatGPT

Apple is making significant strides in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) with the introduction of its latest AI feature, 'Ask'. This new venture, slated for testing this year, marks a departure from previous AI projects and promises to extend its benefits beyond iPhone users. According to reports from Macrumors, 'Ask' reflects Apple's ambitious foray into AI technology.

The 'Ask' AI tool is currently undergoing training, leveraging Apple's extensive internal database.

Similar in concept to ChatGPT but tailored specifically for Apple users, 'Ask' is engineered to efficiently address customer queries, even tackling complex and unfamiliar issues without immediate human intervention.

During the initial testing phase, a select group of support staff or advisors will assess the tool's responses and can pose up to five follow-up questions on a given topic.

Operational mechanism

When a question is posed, the 'Ask' tool automatically retrieves relevant information from its internal knowledge base.

Advisors are then able to evaluate the accuracy and relevance of the provided answers, and further probe with follow-up inquiries.

Apple plans to refine the tool based on feedback received during this testing phase. Notably, advisors are encouraged to prioritise the use of 'Ask' over alternative methods, demonstrating its capacity to address diverse customer concerns efficiently. For instance, the tool can effectively respond to inquiries such as troubleshooting device update issues.

In addition to the 'Ask' AI feature, Apple's upcoming iOS 18, slated for release in June 2024, will introduce new generative AI capabilities across various applications.

These enhancements will encompass popular features such as Siri, Spotlight, Messages, Health, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, and more. Furthermore, AppleCare services will leverage generative AI to streamline customer support processes, offering expedited assistance to users.