/Goa nightclub inferno: CM Sawant orders demolition of Luthra's Romeo Lane beach shack in Vagator

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday (Dec 09) ordered authorities to demolish the Romeo Lane beach shack in Vagator, owned by brothers Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, as law enforcement agencies widened their investigation into the Arpora nightclub inferno that claimed the lives of 25 people and left many injured. The district administration sealed the Romeo Lane restaurant in the Vagator area of Goa, ahead of the demolition drive.

The order comes after the brother fled to Thailand, just hours after a massive blaze killed 25 people at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora around midnight on Saturday. The Luthra brothers owned the club along with two other properties in Goa, including the shack in Vagator.

The Bureau of Immigration issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra at the request of the Goa police, while Interpol has served a Blue notice against them, according to the CM's office.

The brothers boarded a New Delhi-Phuket flight hours after the tragedy on Sunday at 5:30 am, as per the Goa police. Indian authorities are coordinating with Thai officials to geolocate the Luthra duo in Phuket and have requested their deportation based on an arrest warrant. Police squads searched their north Delhi home but were unable to find them.

Earlier, the Goa CM ordered a magisterial-level inquiry into the incident and constituted a panel to investigate the cause of the blaze and asked to submit a report within a week.

On Sunday, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the owners of the club, managers and event organisers and arrested four people, including the club's chief general manager and three other staff members. The Goa police also detained and questioned Roshan Redkar, the Sarpach of Arpora-Nagoa panchayat, who had issued the trade license of the club.