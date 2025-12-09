/US freeze warning: Polar vortex is driving down temperatures in central and northern America. Predictions, warnings

An ongoing Arctic blast caused by ruptures in the Polar Vortex is causing sub-freeze temperatures across the central and northeastern US. This is one of the most intense early‑winters in recent years. Millions of Americans could be affected in this cold snap, especially in areas unaccustomed to such early deep winter cold as Arctic air surges may push farther south than usual. Record low temperatures have been witnessed in Iowa, Michigan, and New York, with readings as low as –28°C in some northern areas.

US braces for early cold surge

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts another intense Arctic air influx in the Northeast, including New York, Pennsylvania, and New England, with daytime highs in the –6°C range (20s°F) from 12 to 17 December. Overnight temperatures could fall to –12°C (10°F) or below in some areas.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Southern US might see cold snap too

Frost or freeze conditions are expected to extend as far south as central Florida. Citrus growers and other farmers have been advised to protect their crops, including covering sensitive plants. This marks the second or third significant Arctic intrusion in the Midwest and eastern US this season.

Freeze warnings in California and Arizona

Warnings in western states have been active since earlier in the week. Valleys of San Luis Obispo County have seen temperatures below –2°C (28°F), while areas east of Phoenix, Arizona experienced lows around –4°C (mid-20s°F).

Extreme Cold Alert in Alaska

Prolonged freeze could last several days, with freezing winds around –45°C (–50°F) expected in Skagway and higher elevations along the Klondike Highway. There's significant risks of frostbite, hypothermia, and frozen pipes.

Georgia braces for multi-day freezes

In the Southeast, Georgia officials have advised pipe insulation, sheltering pets, covering plants, and welfare checks on the elderly amid possible multi-day cold snap. Northern Florida may also face unusually cold conditions.

Snow risk in Midwest and East Coast

Snow and freezing rain are occurring from the Dakotas to the Great Lakes, with the NWS warning of travel disruptions and slippery untreated surfaces.

Polar vortex outlook: Why is it so cold in US?

A split in, or weakening of, Polar Vortex - the large area of cold air that spins around Earth's pole and strengthens during winter - is leading frigid Arctic air, which is usually confined near the pole, to move into Canada and then into the US mid‑west, Great Lakes, Northeast and beyond.

Multiple waves of these Arctic blasts may continue through mid‑December, possibly pushing freeze/frost conditions even far southward.

The polar vortex disruption is expected to produce up to three or more rounds of bitter cold through 19 December, originating from central Canada. Each surge may bring widespread sub-zero temperatures, frost, and potential damage to crops and infrastructure across the central and eastern US.