WION Climate Tracker Arctic cold hits US from Canada to Texas Advertisment by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 18 Feb 2025 13:45 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Harsh cold is descending in the US midsection, as a polar vortex is gripping the rockies and northern plains on the heels of weekend storms that pummeled the eastern US with floods. Canada Texas US Arctic Cold Read More by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 18 Feb 2025 13:45 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Advertisment Reported by: Edited by: Translated by: Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article