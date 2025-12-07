/Goa nightclub tragedy: Manager of club arrested, warrant issued against owners

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the horrific fire incident in a nightclub in North Goa by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in the case and arrest warrant has been issued against the club owners, while the manager of the club has been arrested. "An arrest warrant has been issued against the club owners. Managers and others have already been arrested. Whoever is found guilty will be put behind bars", said Sawant, while speaking to reporters.

"I have spoken with the Dean of the College. We have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. What permissions the club obtained and who granted them will be inquired into," Sawant added.

How, what happened and when did the fire break out

The fire broke out at the venue which is around 25 kilometres from the state capital Panaji around 12 am, officials said.

While police has said that the fire erupted after cylinder blast, it has now come to light that the nightclub was built without a licence and had demolition orders against it. As per initial information, the nightclub had not abided by the fire safety norms. The nightclub was Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa's Arpora. It opened last year and is located about 25km from the state capital, Panaji.