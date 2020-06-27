Goa is experiencing community transmission: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Once a green zone, the beach city of India, Goa, has been seen an increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases since the start of domestic travel in the ciuntry.

Now, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday has announced that the virus is spreading in the state due to community transmission.

"We are getting cases across Goa. At present, when there is transmission all across the state, it has gone from one patient to another. Of course, we will have to say there is community transmission. We have to accept that," he said in a press conference.

The state has issued a new set of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which will be followed in a stricter way now to ensure Goa flattens the curve.

Sawant also added that Goa is the only state that either tests every person entering the state borders, or issues a compulsory 14-day period of home quarantine.

The Goa government had already declared the Mangor Hill area in South Goa`s Vasco town and Morlem village in North Goa`s Sattari Taluka as containment zones. Also, few other areas have also been sealed after being declared as mini containment zones.

Goa reported 44 new cases on Friday. The total number of cases in the state is around 1,039. The total number of COVID-19 active cases in the state is 667.