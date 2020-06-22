Goa registers first death due to coronavirus

As the coronavirus cases continue to climb in the country, Rajasthan on Monday reported 67 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 14,997, the state health ministry said.

Odisha reported 143 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,303 including 1562 active cases.

Meanwhile, Goa registered its first coronavirus death after an 85-year-old woman from Morlem who was diagnosed with the virus passed away at a hospital.

Indore in Madhya Pradesh reported 44 new COVID-19 cases with the total number of cases in the district rising to 4,373, including 201 deaths, the health authorities said.

In Jharkhand, 62 new COVID-19 cases were reported with the total number of cases in the state rising to 2089, including 672 active cases. There have been 11 deaths due to the virus in the state.

In Assam, 198 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases rising to 5586, including 2,170 active cases. Nine people have died due to the virus in the state.

(With ANI inputs)