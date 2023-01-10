Go First’s Bengaluru-Delhi flight took off leaving 55 passengers behind, DGCA seeks investigation

At a time when Indian airlines are already facing scrutiny, other instances have come to light. On Monday, Go First, a domestic airline left at least 50 passengers waiting on a shuttle on the tarmac from boarding for their Bengaluru-Delhi flight. The flight left at 6:30 am. The incident prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to send a notice to the airlines. The regulator has also indicated that an investigation is underway. A senior DGCA official told PTI that a report has been sought and 'appropriate action' will be taken.



Meanwhile, multiple passengers on Twitter slammed the airline for the "most horrifying experience."

Also read | India: Bengaluru Metro pillar comes crashing killing mother, toddler son; BMRCL orders enquiry



A passenger named Satish Kumar on Twitter said, "Flight G8 116 (BLR-DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus were left on ground & the flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia operating in sleep? No Basic checks!"

Flight G8 116 (BLR - DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus was left on ground & flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia

operating in sleep? No Basic checks. pic.twitter.com/QSPoCisIfc — Satish Kumar (@Satishk98130718) January 9, 2023 ×

Replying to this, the airline said, “Hi Satish, we are sorry for the inconvenience. We have shared your concern along with your details to our team and they'll assist you at the earliest.”

Hi Satish, we are sorry for the inconvenience. We have shared your concern along with your details to our team and they'll assist you at the earliest. — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) January 9, 2023 ×

Another flyer wrote, “Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways 5:35 am. Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am. Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50 passengers. Heights of negligence! @DGCAIndia.”



According to reports, a separate flight was arranged by the airline for the forgotten flyers after realising the error. The report also said that amongst 55, 53 flew to the national capital on a separate plane, while the remaining two passengers, they asked for a refund, which was paid by the airline.

(With inputs from agencies)

