Indore, India

In an effort to make Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city free of beggars, the district authorities have said on Monday, December 16, that FIR will registered against those who give alms from January 1, 2025.

District collector Ashish Singh told reporters that the administration has already issued an order to ban begging in Indore, according to news agency PTI.

“Our awareness campaign against begging will go on in the city till the end of this month (December). If any person is found giving alms from January 1, a First Information Report (FIR) will be registered against him/her,” he said.

Singh also urged residents to not give alms to beggars, saying, “I appeal to all residents of Indore not to become partners in the sin by giving alms to people.”

In recent months, the administration has exposed different organised gangs who make people beg. Singh also said that many people who were involved in the act of begging have been rehabilitated.

Initiative against begging

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched a pilot project aimed at making 10 Indian cities beggar-free, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, and Ahmedabad.

The scheme, which will be implemented through state governments, local bodies, and other organisations, aims to provide various services to those engaged in begging. This includes awareness generation, identification, rehabilitation, counselling, medical facilities, education, skill development, and sustainable settlement.

Search and rescue operations for beggars in the city have been carried out by the Indore administration for their rehabilitation. Earlier in September, 12 beggars were rescued from Khajrana Temple Square, according to reports. In another incident, 10 beggars and 4 children were rescued from the Annapurna Temple area in Indore city. In addition, authorities rescued 12 beggars from Balaji Temple in front of the zoo, reports claim.

