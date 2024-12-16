Karnataka, India

As the probe in the Bengaluru techie suicide case continues, details have emerged that Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash, changed her location every day and made calls only on WhatsApp to not get caught by the police.

Advertisment

Nikita also constantly tried to secure anticipatory bail after the techie's family filed a suicide abetment case against her.

However, a mistake by her and one phone call gave her location away, and the Bengaluru Police tracked her down to Gurugram, police sources told Indian news agency IANS.

While she moved to a PG accommodation in Gurugram, her mother and brother hid in Jhusi town in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district. They all communicated on WhatsApp calls.

Advertisment

But Nikita made one call, by mistake, to one of her close relatives. Following this, the police tracked the tower location and reached the PG accommodation in Gurugram's Rail Vihar, according to the sources.

Also read: Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru techie's wife and in-laws arrested by police

The police then detained her and made her call her mother. When her mother received the call, police tracked them to Jhusi town and took them into custody.

Advertisment

Nikita was arrested from Gurugram, and at that time, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania were taken into custody by Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, Nikita's uncle Sushil Singhania, the fourth accused in the suicide abetment case, is still on the run.

Soon after the Bengaluru Police registered the case, the accused locked their home in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur and fled, the police sources said.

When the police reached Jaunpur, they pasted notices on their home, asking them to appear within three days.

The Bengaluru Police also made a list of the family's close relatives and kept an eye on them.

However, the accused only made calls on WhatsApp, which made it difficult for the police to track them.

Watch | Atul Subash Case: Father Demands Justice As Search For Estranged Wife Continues

The Singhanias also pleaded for anticipatory bail in the Allahabad High Court.

'Key challenge'

The key challenge in taking all three accused to Bengaluru was to ensure that co-passengers did not recognise Nikita during the journey during the late-night flight.

The three accused were taken to Bengaluru on a late-night flight, the police said, adding that they were extremely cautious in ensuring that the news of their detention was not out before reaching Bengaluru.

If the news had leaked, it would have created huge chaos, as the suicide of Atul Subhash has created a nationwide outrage.

'Never harassed Atul'

While being interrogated, Nikita said that she never harassed Atul and was in fact harassed by him. She further said that she would not have left their home if she wanted money.

The arrests were made days after the 34-year-old techie accused Nikita and her family of extortion and harassment in an over-an-hour-long video and died by suicide.

(With inputs from agencies)