Geminid meteor shower 2022: When and where to watch the dazzling celestial event in India

Geminid meteor shower 2022: The Geminids showers will peak between 2 and 3 a.m., with over 100 meteors approaching Earth, and Indian residents will be able to see them all with their own eyes. However, much depends on how clear the sky is.

Geminids travel at 78,000 mph (35 km/s), according to NASA data. This is more than 1000 times faster than a cheetah, about 250 times faster than the world's fastest car, and more than 40 times faster than a speeding bullet.

When and where to watch the Geminids showers 2022?

1. People living in areas near Bengaluru such as Hessarghatta, Bannerghatta, Devarayanadurga, and Kolar may have a good view of the meteor showers.

2. Despite the fact that 100-150 meteors will pass by in an hour, the Weather Channel predicts that people in Bengaluru will not be able to see them all due to light pollution.

3. The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium has made special arrangements to view the Gemenids on 13 December.

How to watch the Geminids showers?

1. When you arrive at your desired location, look for an area devoid of buildings.

2. Arrive 30 minutes before the shower begins to adjust your eyes to the darkness.

3. Fortunately, no special equipment is required. Even telescopes are not recommended due to their limited field of view.