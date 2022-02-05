'GAY' code for Indian city Gaya airport is inappropriate; Panel requests Centre to change it to 'YAG'

The usage of the 'GAY' code for Gaya airport is inappropriate, claimed a Parliamentary panel on Friday. It has asked the government to make all efforts to change the code.

As a part of its first report tabled in Parliament in January 2021, the Committee on Public Undertakings recommended changing the code of Gaya airport from 'GAY.'

The committee further said that the code name appeared inappropriate, unsuitable, offensive as Gaya is a holy city. It also suggested an alternate code name like 'YAG'.

As per the civil aviation ministry, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has expressed its inability to change the code without a "justifiable reason primarily concerning air safety".

Also read | Traffic leading to divorces in this Indian city, claims ex-chief minister's wife

This association is responsible for assigning codes for airports.

The ministry, while speaking to the panel said, "Gaya airport IATA code 'GAY' has been in use since operationalisation of Gaya airstrip. Hence, without a justifiable reason primarily concerning air safety, IATA has expressed its inability to change the IATA code of Gaya airport."

"The committee appreciate the efforts of Air India being a member airline of IATA taking up the request with the international air transport association but, yet, re-emphasise the government also to make all effort to takeup the matter with the IATA...," the report mentioned.

(With inputs from agencies)