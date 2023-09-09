G20 Summit: World leaders arrive in New Delhi; full schedule of two-day event to be held at Bharat Mandapam

G20 in Delhi: The international summit of Group of 20 (G20) member countries has begun in India’s capital New Delhi. The 18th summit of 19 member countries and the European Union will be held at Bharat Mandpam in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, beginning on September 9.

Leaders across the world have gathered in the capital city of India to discuss various issues related to the global economy, such as financial stability (in the post-Covid era), climate change and sustainable development.

Earlier, on the eve of the G20 Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the capital along with, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth.

Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to skip the summit and sent his Premier Li Qiang instead. Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin will also not be present in the Indian capital to attend the summit.

New Delhi, however, is prepared to host the summit and the Indian PM Modi has expressed confidence that the conclave will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusivity development. Refusing to be drawn into the specifics of contentious issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war and climate-related topics, India's top G20 officials told a news conference on the eve of the two-day summit that the Declaration was "almost ready" and they were hopeful of clinching a joint communiqué by consensus.

Day 1 (September 9)

9:30 am to 10:30 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegations at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, followed by a welcome photograph with the Prime Minister at the Tree of Life Foyer. Subsequently, leaders and heads of delegation assemble in the Leaders' Lounge, Level 2 at Bharat Mandapam.

10:30 am to 1:30 pm: The first session, called 'One Earth,' will take place at the Summit Hall at Bharat Mandapam, followed by a working lunch.

1:30 am to 3:30 pm: Various bilateral meetings will be held.

3:30 pm to 4:45 pm: The second session, 'One Family,' will take place in the summit venue after which the leaders return to their hotels.

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation for dinner, beginning with a welcome photograph on arrival.

8:00 pm to 9:00 pm: During dinner, the leaders will engage in talks over their meal.

9:00 pm to 9:45 pm: Leaders and heads of delegation will assemble in the Leaders' Lounge at Bharat Mandapam to bring the day to a close.

Day 2 (September 10)

8:15 am to 9:00 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegations in their individual motorcades at Rajghat and a signing of the peace wall inside the Leaders' Lounge at Rajghat.

9:00 am to 9:20 am: World leaders to lay wreaths at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi followed by a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs. Subsequently, leaders and heads of delegations will move to the Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge.

9:40 am to 10:15 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam.

10:15 am to 10:30 am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza.

10:30 am to 12:30 pm: The third session of the summit, called 'One Future', will take place at the venue followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

