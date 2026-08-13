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Full-dress rehearsal held at Srinagar’s Bakshi stadium ahead of Independence Day

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 13:18 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 13:50 IST
Full-dress rehearsal held at Srinagar’s Bakshi stadium ahead of Independence Day

Full-dress rehearsal held at Srinagar’s Bakshi stadium ahead of Independence Day Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

Kashmir Valley steps up preparations for Independence Day with a full-dress rehearsal at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium. Thousands of students performed patriotic programmes as security forces conducted a march-past amid heightened security and terror threat alerts.

The Kashmir Valley is in the final stages of intense preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, set against a backdrop of heavily fortified security measures made to ensure peace across the Union Territory. A full-dress rehearsal unfolded at Srinagar’s iconic Bakshi Stadium, serving as the centerpiece of the valley's pre-celebration events. The stadium was fully transformed with national flags hoisted across the venue as senior officials, including Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir VK Birdi, inspected the proceedings.

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Thousands of school students infused vibrant energy into the dress rehearsal through diverse cultural performances and patriotic skits, while disciplined contingents of security forces participated in a synchronized march-past to signal total operational readiness.

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While the spirit of celebration takes center stage, security remains the administration's topmost priority. In light of intelligence inputs warning of potential terror threats aimed at disturbing the peace, authorities have thrown a multi-tier security blanket across the Valley. Special emphasis has been placed on securing venues hosting the primary Independence Day functions, with heightened surveillance, strategic checkpoints, and intensified patrols deployed to guarantee a safe environment for all attendees.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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