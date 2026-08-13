/Full-dress rehearsal held at Srinagar’s Bakshi stadium ahead of Independence Day

The Kashmir Valley is in the final stages of intense preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, set against a backdrop of heavily fortified security measures made to ensure peace across the Union Territory. A full-dress rehearsal unfolded at Srinagar’s iconic Bakshi Stadium, serving as the centerpiece of the valley's pre-celebration events. The stadium was fully transformed with national flags hoisted across the venue as senior officials, including Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir VK Birdi, inspected the proceedings.

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Thousands of school students infused vibrant energy into the dress rehearsal through diverse cultural performances and patriotic skits, while disciplined contingents of security forces participated in a synchronized march-past to signal total operational readiness.