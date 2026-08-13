/Heavy rain forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, flash flood and landslide risk warned

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has issued a weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of spells of heavy to torrential rain and brief intense showers in parts of the Union Territory over the coming days. The weather conditions could trigger flash floods, landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas. According to the latest forecast, August 16 to 19 could bring several spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers across many places, with heavy rain and brief intense heavy showers likely in a few districts during the early morning and afternoon hours.

The Meteorological Centre has specifically warned of the possibility of heavy rain and brief intense heavy showers in a few districts of the Jammu division, while one or two districts of the Kashmir division may also experience brief intense showers.

The department cautioned that torrential rain and intense showers could generate flash floods, landslides and mudslides, particularly in vulnerable and hilly areas. For August 12, the weather department had forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places, with brief intense heavy showers possible in a few districts from afternoon to evening.

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Between August 13 and 15, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at many places, with brief intense showers possible at a few locations during the early morning or morning hours and again towards late afternoon and evening.

The forecast for August 20 to 22 indicates the possibility of light rain and thundershowers at scattered places.

The latest weather update also recorded significant rainfall during the preceding 24 hours. Pulwama received 57.5 mm of rain, Poonch 53 mm, Awantipora 47.8 mm and Rajouri 44 mm.