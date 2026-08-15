/'From Sapta Sindhu to Sapta Dhara': PM Modi's new vision for viksit bharat on 80th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, recalled the era when India was known for its prowess in the form of the "Sapta Sindhu," and said that to build a Viksit Bharat, "we need a new current." "Today, I would also like to recall that era when the nation knew, understood, and heard of India's prowess in the form of the 'Sapta Sindhu'. Now, to build a Viksit Bharat, we need a new current. Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I invoke the 'Sapta Dhara' of strength before the nation."



He added that in the coming five to seven years, what could not be achieved in the last five to seven decades will be achieved through the prowess and power of this Sapta Dhara, giving the nation "new heights, new momentum, and the capability to surpass new goals."



In the coming 5 to 7 years, what could not be achieved in the last 5 to 7 decades, through the prowess and power of this Sapta Dhara, we will give the nation new heights, new momentum, and the capability to surpass new goals. Alongside this, the power and potential of our youth will be fully harnessed and integrated into nation-building.", the Prime Minister said.