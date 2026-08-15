Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on the occasion of the 80th Indian Independence Day, announced a series of measures focused on artificial intelligence, education, manufacturing, nuclear energy, civil defence, and sports during his 80th Independence Day address from the Red Fort on Saturday.

Seven areas for a developed India

Modi outlined seven broad areas that he said would drive India's journey towards a developed nation. These include manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology, innovation and digital technologies.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He stressed that Indian manufacturing must focus on cost, quality, and scale, while agriculture should look beyond domestic markets. Modi said traditional foods, millets, spices, fruits, and flowers should be developed into global brands, with free trade agreements helping Indian farmers access international markets.

Here are the top seven announcements made by the Indian Prime Minister at the Red Fort.

1 crore youth to get AI training

Modi announced a nationwide AI skilling mission under which 1 crore young Indians will be trained in artificial intelligence over the next year. The initiative is aimed at preparing young people for an economy increasingly shaped by AI and emerging technologies.

Free online coaching for students

The Prime Minister also announced free online coaching for young people preparing for various competitive examinations. The initiative is intended to expand access to exam preparation resources.

Notably, this announcement follows the youth-led NEET paper leak protests that shook India last month.

Also read | PM Modi delivers shortest Independence Day speech in years: Address to nation lasts 78 minutes

7-8 semiconductor plants in 1-2 years

Modi set an ambitious target for India's semiconductor sector, saying seven to eight new semiconductor production plants are expected to become operational within the next one to two years.

He also highlighted manufacturing as one of the key pillars of India's development strategy, stressing the importance of cost, quality, and scale as Indian companies compete in global markets.

Nuclear power target of 100 GW

India will target 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, Modi said. He added that five new nuclear reactors are expected to become operational within the next six to seven years.

Modernised Civil Defence force

The Prime Minister announced plans to build a large, modern Civil Defence volunteer force, with training and capabilities designed to respond to evolving security threats and emergency situations.

Nationwide sports talent hunt