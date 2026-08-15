/PM Modi announces free online coaching for competitive exams, 1 crore Indian youth to get AI training | 80th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Aug 15) announced a major youth-focused push in artificial intelligence, saying one crore young Indians will be trained through AI skilling courses as part of the government's broader technology and innovation agenda.
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India's 80th Independence Day, Modi also announced that free online coaching would be made available to young people preparing for various competitive examinations. The announcements came as the Prime Minister placed India's youth at the centre of his vision for a developed India by 2047.
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Focus on AI, technology and innovation
Modi said India must prepare for an era shaped by artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum technology, space and data centres. He described technology and innovation as one of the key pillars of the government's seven-stream development vision, or 'Saptadhara'.
"We must become a global hub of innovation," Modi said, pointing to India's experience with UPI and Digital Public Infrastructure. He also called for India to take the next step in next-generation communication technology.
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Modi said India's youth would be both the biggest beneficiaries and the biggest drivers of the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.
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NEET protest
The big announcement comes just weeks after a massive youth-led protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET 2026 paper leak. Thousands of students held a protest which lasted around 36 days. The protest ended with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as India's Education Minister, a key demand of the protestors.