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PM Modi delivers shortest Independence Day speech in years: Address to nation lasts 78 minutes

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 09:41 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 09:41 IST
PM Modi delivers shortest Independence Day speech in years: Address to nation lasts 78 minutes

PM Modi's Independence Day speech was his shortest in 4 years. Here's how long it lasted Photograph: (Combination created using images from ANI)

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PM Modi's Independence Day address lasted 78 minutes this year, marking a sharp drop from his record 103-minute speech in 2025. Here's how the length of his Red Fort speeches has changed every year since 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Saturday, delivering his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech since taking office in 2014. This year's address lasted 78 minutes, making it his shortest Independence Day speech in the past four years.

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PM Modi's longest Independece Day speech was THIS year

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The duration marks a notable change from last year's marathon address. In 2025, Modi spoke for 103 minutes, his longest Independence Day speech since becoming Prime Minister and the longest delivered by him from the Red Fort.

His previous record came in 2024, when his address lasted 98 minutes, surpassing the 96-minute speech he delivered in 2016.

PM Modi's Independence Day speeches: Year-wise duration

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Year   Duration
2014    65 minutes
2015    88 minutes
2016    96 minutes
2017    56 minutes
2018    83 minutes
201992 minutes
2020    90 minutes
202188 minutes
2022    74 minutes
2023    90 minutes
2024    98 minutes
2025    103 minutes
2026    78 minutes

Modi's shortest Independence Day address so far was in 2017, when he spoke for 56 minutes. His longest was last year, when the Prime Minister's speech crossed the 100-minute mark for the first time.

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About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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