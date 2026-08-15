/PM Modi delivers shortest Independence Day speech in years: Address to nation lasts 78 minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Saturday, delivering his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech since taking office in 2014. This year's address lasted 78 minutes, making it his shortest Independence Day speech in the past four years.

PM Modi's longest Independece Day speech was THIS year

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The duration marks a notable change from last year's marathon address. In 2025, Modi spoke for 103 minutes, his longest Independence Day speech since becoming Prime Minister and the longest delivered by him from the Red Fort.

His previous record came in 2024, when his address lasted 98 minutes, surpassing the 96-minute speech he delivered in 2016.

PM Modi's Independence Day speeches: Year-wise duration

Year Duration 2014 65 minutes 2015 88 minutes 2016 96 minutes 2017 56 minutes 2018 83 minutes 2019 92 minutes 2020 90 minutes 2021 88 minutes 2022 74 minutes 2023 90 minutes 2024 98 minutes 2025 103 minutes 2026 78 minutes