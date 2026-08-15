/PM Modi delivers shortest Independence Day speech in years: Address to nation lasts 78 minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Saturday, delivering his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech since taking office in 2014. This year's address lasted 78 minutes, making it his shortest Independence Day speech in the past four years.
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PM Modi's longest Independece Day speech was THIS year
The duration marks a notable change from last year's marathon address. In 2025, Modi spoke for 103 minutes, his longest Independence Day speech since becoming Prime Minister and the longest delivered by him from the Red Fort.
His previous record came in 2024, when his address lasted 98 minutes, surpassing the 96-minute speech he delivered in 2016.
PM Modi's Independence Day speeches: Year-wise duration
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|Year
|Duration
|2014
|65 minutes
|2015
|88 minutes
|2016
|96 minutes
|2017
|56 minutes
|2018
|83 minutes
|2019
|92 minutes
|2020
|90 minutes
|2021
|88 minutes
|2022
|74 minutes
|2023
|90 minutes
|2024
|98 minutes
|2025
|103 minutes
|2026
|78 minutes
Modi's shortest Independence Day address so far was in 2017, when he spoke for 56 minutes. His longest was last year, when the Prime Minister's speech crossed the 100-minute mark for the first time.