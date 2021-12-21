'Frivolous' plea to remove PM Modi's photo from Covid vaccine certificates dismissed by Kerala High Court

India's Kerala High Court has dismissed a plea on Tuesday (December 21) seeking removal of the country's PM Narendra Modi's photo from the coronavirus (COVID-19) immunisation certificates.

The petition was dismissed with a cost of INR 100,000. The Court stated that it was "frivolous" and had "ulterior motives" and also called it "publicity oriented" and indicated that the petitioner probably also had a "political agenda".

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said: "This is a frivolous petition filed with ulterior motives and I have a strong doubt that there is political agenda also to petitioner. According to me, this is a publicity oriented litigation. Therefore, this is a fit case that is to be dismissed with a heavy cost."

Kerala High Court also highlighted the point that during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, vaccines are playing an important role in curbing the spread of the virus and boosting people's immunity against it.

The Court said that if the Prime Minister is sending a message with his photograph that with the help of jabs and strict control, India will defeat the virus, "what is wrong with it?"

"The citizens need not be ashamed to carry a vaccination certificate with the photograph of the Prime Minister with a morale boosting message, especially in this pandemic situation," the high court said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The court has also directed the petitioner, Peter Myaliparampil, to deposit the cost in favour of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) within six weeks.

If not done within the given time frame, the cost within the stipulated period, KeLSA shall recover the amount from his assets by initiating revenue recovery proceedings against him.