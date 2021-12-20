Indian PM Modi, Russian president Putin speak on phone about developing bilateral ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 20) held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the two leaders discussed enhancing India-Russia cooperation.

It was a follow-up of bilateral discussions between India and Russia after Putin's visit on December 6, when PM Modi hosted him in the Indian capital Delhi for the 21st annual India-Russia Summit.

The Indian prime minister informed about the telephonic call on his official Twitter account as he wrote, "Spoke with my friend, President Putin, to follow up on our discussions during his recent visit to India."

"We agreed on the way forward for enhancing India-Russia cooperation, including in supply of fertilizers. We also discussed recent international developments," PM Modi added.

Also, the office of the Russian President informed that both the leaders exchanged views on the situation in the "Asia-Pacific" region, adding that they also discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements finalised during Putin's visit to India.

"Vladimir Putin warmly thanked Narendra Modi for the hospitality extended to the Russian delegation during the high-level visit to New Delhi on December 6," Kremlin said in a statement.

"A mutual disposition was expressed for the further all-round development of relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India," the statement added.

A Russian official as quoted by PTI said, "They discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached at the talks and expressed mutual intent for the further multifaceted development of relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India."

Both the leaders also congratulated each other for the upcoming New Year holidays and also agreed to intensify bilateral contacts in various areas.