Omicron gradually spreads in India: 200 cases detected so far, says govt

India's Union Health Ministry said today that 200 cases of the novel Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.

According to the most recent statement, 77 of the 200 patients have recovered from the viral infection.

Maharashtra and Delhi, with 54 instances apiece, have the most infections from the extremely contagious strain, followed by Telangana (20), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15), and Gujarat (14).

So far, 12 states in the country have reported cases of the Omicron strain, which was discovered in South Africa in November and was classified as a variety of concerns by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Meanwhile, India has registered 5,326 cases of COVID infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily case count in 581 days, according to the ministry's data released on Tuesday.





Covid instances have already been detected in 35 million people across the country.

According to the bulletin, the country today has 79,097 active cases, the lowest number in 574 days.

With 453 deaths in the last 24 hours, the pandemic's total death toll has risen to 478,000.

