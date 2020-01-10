Fresh hike in petrol, diesel prices in India

Amid volatility in the crude oil prices due to the uncertainty of US-Iran ties, prices of petrol rose by 15 paise in the national capital on Friday to Rs 75.96 per litre. The prices of diesel also increased to Rs 69.05 per litre from Rs 68.94 yesterday.

In this month so far, the petrol price increased by 69 paise per litre while diesel rates went up by 95 paise in Delhi.

In other metro cities, similar trends were seen. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata too, petrol prices jumped by 15 paise to Rs 81.55, 78.92 and 78.54 respectively. In Bengaluru, petrol, today is sold at Rs 78.53, a rise of 18 paise from its earlier price. Diesel prices were also spiked the most in

Bengaluru amongst the major cities, by 14 paise and is getting sold at Rs 71.38. A hike of 12 paise in diesel prices was seen in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

However, on Friday, global oil prices dropped as the threat of war in Gulf eased and investors turned their attention to economic growth opportunities and the rise in US crude oil and product inventories.

Brent crude lost 20 cents, or 0.3%, at $65.17 by 0240 GMT, and is approaching towards its first decline in six weeks, down 5%. WTI shed 20 cents, or 0.3%, at $59.36.

The prices of oil are now below of what it was before January 3 when US drone strike killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani that triggered tensions in the Middle East.

(with inputs from agencies)