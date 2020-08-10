Former President Pranab Mukherjee, infected with COVID-19 on ventilator support: Sources

Former president of India Pranab Mukherjee, who earlier revealed he is infected with novel coronavirus, is on ventilator support at an Indian Army hospital, sources said.

"Pranab Mukherjee is on ventilator support at Army's R&R hospital: Sources," tweeted news agency PTI.

Earlier today, the former president announced on Twitter that he is tested positive for COVID-19.

He also asked people who met him to self-isolate and get themselves tested.

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted.

The coronavirus situation in India is getting serious by the day, with signs of peak nowhere near.

Many high-profile personalities and senior ministers have tested positive with the deadly virus, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Also, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was discharged from a hospital after he successfully recovered from COVID-19.

On Monday, India reported 62,064 new cases in the last 24 hours, continuing the daily trend of recording over 60,000 cases for the last few days.

The death toll of the country stands at 44,386 with 22,15,075 cases.